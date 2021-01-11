Bruce Edward Conover, 64, of Brandenburg, KY, formerly of Adair County, died Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Sue McClister Conover in 2013. Bruce was a graduate of Adair County High School Class of 1974, was a well- known Trainer of American Saddlebred Horses, a Kentucky Colonel, an avid bass fisherman and owner/operator of Blue Ribbon Motors, Inc.

Survivors include:

His wife – Denise McCloud Conover of Brandenburg

One son & daughter-in-law – Wayne Joseph & Aurela Conover of Bluffton, South Carolina

His father – Joe Conover of Columbia

One sister – Rhonda Conover of Jamestown

Two grandchildren – Emma Conover & Nicholas Culpepper

One niece & two nephews – Heather Loy, Seth & Chad Grider

Several other relatives & friends

Funeral service – Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. CST at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Father Terry Johnston officiating

Burial in McClister Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hosparus of Central Kentucky would be appreciated. These can be left at the funeral home or mailed to Hosparus, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com