Bruce Loy, 82, of Columbia, Ky., died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at his home.

He was born June 3, 1938, in Adair County, to the late Garnett & Mary Yarberry Loy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Austin & Raymond Loy. Bruce was a member of Egypt Christian Church, retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation, enjoyed gospel singing, going to the 127 Yard Sale, antiquing and looking at antique tractors.

Survivors include: wife – Judy Simpson Loy of Columbia, one son – Jon and his wife Heather Loy of Columbia, one daughter – Jessica Loy Wiles of Russell Springs, one brother – Hindman Loy of Mt. Washington, one sister – Marie Grider of Russell Springs, three grandchildren – Josh & Justin Wiles & Bryson Loy, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends

Funeral service – Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:00 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Jon Loy, Bro. Paul Patton & Bro. William Davenport officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

All attendees to the visitation and/or funeral are required to wear a facial covering and follow healthy at work guidelines.

Casket Bearers: Dwayne Loy, Ben Loy, Autry Loy, Josh Wiles, Justin Wiles, Bryson Loy

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements