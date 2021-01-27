Adair County Community Voice

Bruce Loy, 82, of Columbia, Ky., died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at his home.

He was born June 3, 1938, in Adair County, to the late Garnett & Mary Yarberry Loy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Austin & Raymond Loy. Bruce was a member of Egypt Christian Church, retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation, enjoyed gospel singing, going to the 127 Yard Sale, antiquing and looking at antique tractors.

Survivors include: wife – Judy Simpson Loy of Columbia, one son – Jon and his wife Heather Loy of Columbia, one daughter – Jessica Loy Wiles of Russell Springs, one brother – Hindman Loy of Mt. Washington, one sister – Marie Grider of Russell Springs, three grandchildren – Josh & Justin Wiles & Bryson Loy, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends

Funeral service – Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:00 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Jon Loy, Bro. Paul Patton & Bro. William Davenport officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

All attendees to the visitation and/or funeral are required to wear a facial covering and follow healthy at work guidelines.

Casket Bearers: Dwayne Loy, Ben Loy, Autry Loy, Josh Wiles, Justin Wiles, Bryson Loy

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements