Bryant awarded educator of the month

Congratulations to Jamie Bryant who was awarded Educator of the Month by the Adair County Education Association an affiliate of KEA.

Mr. Bryant serves as the director of the Indian Academy at Adair County High School. He works with students who need an alternative setting to normal class work. Mr. Bryant is also the Defensive Coordinator for the football team and is head coach of the track team.

During his career he has also been a BETA Club sponsor and FCA sponsor.

Mr. Bryant earned both his bachelor’s degree and masters degree from Campbellsville University in Secondary Education with an emphasis in social studies. He also received his Rank One from WKU in secondary guidance!

A favorite quote of Mr. Bryant’s is:

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13