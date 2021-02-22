Bub Polston, 62, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at his home.

He was born March 17, 1958, in Adair County, to the late W.T. and Mildred Bryant Polston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Polston.

Bub was a U.S. Army Veteran, employed by Walmart in Columbia, a former JayCee, member of the former Search & Rescue, an avid U.K. Fan, loved to fish and play golf.

He is survived by several relatives and friends

Funeral service – Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. William Davenport officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery with military honors presented by VFW Post 6097

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Casket Bearers: Shawn Shirley, Evan Shirley, Marshall Judd, Josh Polston, Ronnie Grant, Curt Yarberry

