Buford Burton, 83 of Edinburgh, Indiana passed away August 20, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 2, 1938, on Burton Ridge in Adair County, Kentucky.

He was the son of Wesley and Burt (Dile) Burton. He married Alene (Burton) Burton on July 30, 1960 at Edinburgh Separate Baptist Church by Reverend Russell Peterson and she survives.

He is also survived by his son, Brian (Becky) Burton; daughter, LeAnn (Norbert, IV) Rehm; and grandchildren, Makenzie Burton, Chandler Burton, Analeigh Burton, Riley Burton, Norbert Rehm,V, and Eli Rehm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Abigail Burton; brothers, Van Burton, Clay Fairley Burton, Lester Burton, and Clayton Burton; and sisters, Mildred Burton, Millie Burton, Fay Cowan, Beulah Sinclair, Barbara Pendleton, and Exuria Goodin.

Buford attended Edinburgh Separate Baptist Church. He retired from Atterbury Job Corp where he worked in the maintenance department,and later worked for Eskew-Eaton Funeral Home.

He enjoyed traveling out west.

A funeral service will be conducted by Reverends Danny Bailey and Guy Hardin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Edinburgh Separate Baptist Church. Calling will be on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the church, and from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in Edinburgh.

Arrangements made by Eskew-Eaton Funeral Home in Edinburgh, Indiana.