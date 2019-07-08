Buford R. “Smitty” Smith, formerly of Columbia and Burkesville, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Greenwood Health & Rehabilitation Center in Bowling Green at the age of 94.

He was born November 15, 1924 in Adair County to the late Marion & Stella Clark Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred “Billy” Howard Smith. After her death, he married Lida Jones Smith, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Lowell & Charles Smith, and one sister, Mary F. Sparks. Buford was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Germany during WWII. He was a member of Columbia United Methodist Church, attended Burkesville First United Methodist Church & Christ United Methodist Church in Bowling Green. Buford was also a member of the VFW, the Columbia/Adair County Fire Department and a salesman for Sysco Food Service.

Survivors Include:

One Daughter – Kristy Janes & her husband Junior of Columbia

One Son – Jim Clark Smith & his wife Amy of Bowling Green

Five Grandchildren – Jennifer Ratliff, Chris Janes, Billy Janes, Brennen Smith & Mallory Smith

Several Great-Grandchildren also survive

Funeral Service – Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Meadows officiating

Burial will follow the service in Haven Hill Cemetery with full military honors presented by VFW Post 6097

Visitation after 10:00 A.M. Wednesday

Casket Bearers – Billy Janes, Chris Janes, Brennen Smith, Gary Smith, Larry Handy & Greg Smith

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

