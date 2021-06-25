Burton resigns as school board chair

Adair School Board Chairman Lisa Burton surprised those in attendance Thursday night when she closed out the board’s June meeting with the announcement that she was resigning, effective immediately.

“This will be my last board meeting,” Burton said. “I have been honored to have worked with this group, (but) the only issue I have is I have a child (son Kyle) that would love to work in this district. I can’t be a part of that and I will not stand in my child’s way, his dream. It is his time.

“Thank you for all you’ve done for me, helping me. It (being on the board) was something I had to do when I started, I felt it was a calling. I am so proud of the things we’ve done together. I know you’ve got this. Whomever replaces me, you won’t miss a beat.”

State law prohibits a superintendent from employing a relative of a school board member of the district.

For more information, see Thursday’s edition of the Adair County Community Voice.