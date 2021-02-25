C R Arnold, 98, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab in Bowling Green.

He was born October 2, 1922, in Adair County, to the late Owen & Emma Cox Arnold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Bault Arnold in 1976 and his second wife, Roxetta Bennett Arnold in 1987, two brothers, Marshall & Jack Arnold and a sister, Gladys Bryant.

C R was a member of Plum Point Baptist Church, retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation, an avid fisherman and loved to trade on anything.

Survivors include:

One son & daughter-in-law – Rickey & Susan Arnold of Bowling Green

Three daughters & sons-in-law – Paula & Leroy Johnson of Bowling Green, Barbara & Darrell Overstreet of Columbia, Peggy & Jim Hudson of Bowling Green

Nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren

Funeral service – Friday, February 26, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Johnson officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

A WALK-THRU visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 P.M. until 1:45 P.M.

ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW THE HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Plum Point Baptist Church or Gideon Bibles which can be left at the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements