Calvin Cooley

Calvin Christie Cooley born November 12, 1928 went to be with our Lord, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at age 90 years, ten months and 16 days. He was the third of five children and was preceded in death by his parents Elbert and Rebecca Brockman Cooley, two brothers, William “Bill” Cooley and Guinn “Shorty” Cooley, two sisters, Mary Cooley and Irene “Dean” Heitkamp, one brother-in-law, Elmer Heitkamp, and one son-in-law, Frank Kologinczak.

Calvin was the oldest living member of Egypt Christian Church where he attended as a child. He served the church as a deacon most of his adult life until his failing health prevailed. He was also one of the founders who sang bass with the Egypt Quartet for decades and was renowned throughout the country for his deep bass voice.

He loved to work and to help others. He couldn’t stand to think someone was in need. He was always working daylight until dark either for himself or others. To quote him, “I just love to work.” He was an avid fisherman and hunter in earlier years. He enjoyed his hunting dogs. “I’ve had a dog since I was a kid” he would say.

He retired from KY State Highway Maintenance Department as a heavy equipment operator, the backhoe being his main interest. After retirement, he bought his own backhoe and loved being on it or one of his tractors.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years, Mary Annis Feese Cooley of Columbia; two daughters, Jean Corbin & husband Terry of Columbia and Lois Kologinczak of Texas; three grandchildren, Cyndi Skains & husband Jerry, Mitch McKinley & wife Angie of Texas and Jason Claywell & fiancé Rebecca of Somerset; four great grandchildren, Sara & Hannah McKinley, Lauryn & Corwyn Skains; one brother-in-law, Alton Feese & wife Hilda; two sisters-in-law, Eva Cooley, Betty Cooley; special caregiver, Anna Burton; and Hosparus nurses, Monica Pierce and Rosie Edwards.

Funeral Service – Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Patton officiating

Burial will follow in Haven Hill Cemetery

Expressions of sympathy are requested to be in the form of a donation to Hosparus of Green River or Gideon Bibles. These may be left at the funeral home.

Casket Bearers – Jason Claywell, Jerry Skains, Mark Jones, Jerry Jones, Eddie Cooley & Mark Curry

Honorary Casket Bearers – Alton Feese, Maxie Smith, Gordon Feese & Kenny Janes

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com