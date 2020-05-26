Calvin Cowan, 92, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 4:37 P.M. at UK Healthcare in Lexington.

He was born January 16, 1928, in Adair County, to the late Walker and Dorothy Burton Cowan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Burton Cowan, his son, Ronnie Cowan, eight brothers, Sam, Luther, Gilbert, W.T., Kenny, Cassius, Leonard & Roger Cowan, five sisters, Peggy Fudge, Carol Luttrell, Patricia Montgomery, Gertrude Burton & Glenna Cowan.

Calvin enjoyed watching all sports, horse racing, farming and especially loved his family.

Survivors include:

Four daughters – Kay Carter, Dean (Donnie) Jessie, Beverly Miller, Teresa (Terry) Rowe all of Columbia

Five brothers – Rev. Clifton Cowan of Russell Springs, Donnie Cowan of Campbellsville, Vaughn, Phillip & Darrell Cowan all of Columbia

Two sisters – Leoda Curry of Columbia, Dora Ames of Illinois

12 grandchildren – Randy Carter, Johnny Carter, Tammy Morrison, Sandra McCloud, Scotty Carter, Kenny Jessie, Wayne Carter, Danny Jessie, Brian Miller, Tasha Harden, LeAnna Franklin, Keri Richard

22 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends

The funeral service was private

Burial in Bearwallow Cemetery

Grandsons served as Casket Bearers

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Condolences may be expressed at www.grissommartin.com