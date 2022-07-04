Cameron asks state’s high court to reinstate laws that ban abortion

FRANKFORT (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking the Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law and end abortions in the state.

Cameron filed a Writ of Mandamus and Prohibition with Kentucky’s highest court that responds to a temporary restraining order issued last week against the laws by Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry.

The circuit court’s temporary restraining order against the Human Life Protection Act and the Heartbeat Law allowed abortions to resume at two Kentucky abortion clinics, EMW and Planned Parenthood.

The same day the court issued the order, Cameron asked the Court of Appeals to reinstate the laws. The court denied the motion on Saturday and Cameron said he would immediately ask the Supreme Court to take action.

“We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law reinstated,” Cameron said. “There is no more important issue than protecting life, and we are urging the state’s highest court to consider our request for emergency relief.”