Campbell included in traveling art exhibit

Art teacher Darlene Campbell joined a group of artists who were invited to the Capitol Rotunda last week after having her work accepted into a traveling exhibit.

Campbell, art teacher at Adair County Primary Center, applied to have her work included in an exhibit entitled, “Native Reflections.”

The Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Heritage Council, and the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission coordinated the exhibit.

To be eligible for inclusion, applicants must have Native American heritage and produce art of high quality. The exhibit was scheduled to tour the state of Kentucky for one year, but due to Covid-19, some of the showings were canceled and the tour was extended to last throughout March of 2022.

This past week, participating artists were invited to the Capitol Rotunda to meet with Gov. Andy Beshear.

The governor personally interviewed each artist and then spoke about the importance of promoting the arts in Kentucky and the importance of preserving Kentucky’s history.

Campbell was pleased to hear her hometown spoken about affectionately while she was visiting Frankfort.

“While I was at the capitol building, I heard the capitol staff talking about the LWC singers coming and I was like, ‘Wow, this is a great day for seeing Columbia recognized in Frankfort.’ I dream of the day when Columbia, Ky. is a name that people associate with the arts and education,” Campbell said.

Campbell includes the high school band and a number of talented teachers and students when she talks about her love for art and her vision for the community.

“I would love to see Adair County – in particular, Columbia – become the Art Capital of Southern Kentucky. Every town needs to be known for something. Why can’t we be known for our commitment to the arts?” she said.

Campbell plans to have her kindergarten through second grade students work on displays around the public square by Dec. 4 and sends her appreciation to business people who said yes to highlighting the students of Adair County and displaying their work.

Submitted by Laura Marcum, ACPC