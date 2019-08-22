Campbellsville couple indicted for drug trafficking

On Aug. 21, 2019 detectives with the Columbia Area HIDTA Drug Task Force served indictments issued by a Taylor County Grand Jury on Henry Godfrey Barnett, 70, of Campbellsville, and Carolyn Barnett, 61, of Campbellsville at 530 North Poplar St. in Campbellsville. These indictments follow a six month investigation into complaints of drug trafficking. During the course of serving the indictments a search warrant was obtained. Additional drugs and two hand guns were seized.

Henry Godfrey Barnett was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center on grand jury indictments for trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, second offense, greater than 4 grams of cocaine and possession of a hand gun by a convicted felon. Carolyn Barnett was also lodged on grand jury indictments for trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, first offense, less than 4 grams cocaine. The investigation continues and additional charges are expected.

The Columbia Area HIDTA Drug Task Force includes detectives from Kentucky State Police DESI WEST, Campbellsville Police Department and Columbia Police Department. All agencies were involved in this investigation.