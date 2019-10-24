Campbellsville man indicted on drug charges

From Columbia Police Officer Adam Cravens: On Tuesday, October 22, 2019 indictments for Trafficking In a Controlled Substance 1st Degree and 2nd Degree were served on a Campbellsville resident Ricky Barnett. These indictments conclude a 6 month investigation. Barnett was served while in custody on previously related charges.

This investigation began by complaints from the community. The investigation was conducted by Kentucky State Police DESI WEST, the Columbia Area HIDTA Drug Task Force, Campbellsville Police Department, and Columbia Police.