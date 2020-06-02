Campbellsville University assistant professor, Emily Hayden, receives Ph.D.

By Ariel C. Emberton, staff writer/photographer, Office of University Communications

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Emily Hayden, assistant professor of criminal justice at Campbellsville University, defended her dissertation and received her Ph.D. in Criminal Justice from the University of Louisville recently.

Dr. Hayden is from Owensboro, Ky. and has been teaching at Campbellsville University since August 2019.

While working toward her Ph.D., Hayden taught classes as a graduate assistant.

“I had to design and teach a statistics in criminal justice course and a research methods course as part of our doctorate work,” Hayden said.

At Campbellsville University, Hayden helps with the criminal justice honor society led Dr. Dale Wilson, associate professor of criminal justice.

She received her Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice, Criminology and Law from Kentucky Wesleyan College. Her Master of Science in Justice Studies is from Eastern Kentucky University.

Hayden is the owner of a dog, Lucky.

