Campbellsville University invites May and August graduates to campus for commencement celebration

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – “It is a time for you to be recognized for your accomplishments and a time for family and friends to cheer you on as you cross the finish line,” Dr. Michael V. Carter, president of Campbellsville University, said concerning the May and August university graduates.

Carter and his administration have invited the university’s May and August graduates to return to campus to participate in an adjusted graduation recognition. The recognition will take place in Ransdell Chapel from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28. Ransdell Chapel is located at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the university was forced to postpone the May graduation ceremonies. Continued restrictions on group gatherings has blocked rescheduling of the event during the summer. “We still want to celebrate with you, even with some modifications,” Carter said.

The recognition occasion will be a “come and go” event. Graduates are requested to wear their regalia. Regalia is available through the university Barnes & Noble College Bookstore at (270) 789-5010.

In order to keep up with regulations recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those in attendance will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing when visiting with faculty and friends.

Graduates will receive a program, their diploma cover, a gift from the CU Alumni Association and have their commencement photo taken. Family and friends may join in the photo as social distance will allow.

Graduates do not need to reapply for graduation or contact the university to be put in the graduation program. Bottled water will be provided.

Anyone who cannot make it to campus during this time can also request that their items be mailed. To make arrangements to pick up or have items mailed, graduates should call the Office of Academic Affairs at 270-789-5231.

“We hope that COVID-19 does not deter the recognition that our graduates deserve,” Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said. “We look forward to celebrating with each one on Friday, Aug. 28.”