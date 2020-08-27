Campbellsville University May and August graduation recognition, Aug. 28, CANCELED

Aug. 27, 2020

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and pending weather remnants from Hurricane Laura, Campbellsville University has made the decision to cancel the Graduation Recognition Day scheduled for Aug. 28 in the Betty Dobbins Heilman Student Wellness Center.

The university has supplemented the May 7-8, 2021 commencement with a special ceremony to be dedicated for the May and August 2020 graduates, pending the COVID-19 situation at that time.

Graduates will receive more information from the Office of the Registrar in the spring. For questions or concerns email cugraduation@campbellsville.edu.

