Campbellsville University recognizes students in Honors and Awards Day video

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – “There is no doubt this is a very different awards day because of the international pandemic of COVID-19. We felt it was very important to honor and provide at least a digital representation of the incredible servant leadership that has taken place by our students this year at Campbellsville University,” Dr. Michael V. Carter, president of Campbellsville University, said.

While Honors and Awards Day is normally in Ransdell Chapel with seniors and their families in attendance, this year a video was produced by Campbellsville University’s broadcasting station, WLCU-TV and was aired on May 2.

“We were anticipating all of the awards, the celebrations and the activities for seniors and then COVID-19 hit. And no doubt all of us have had to make major adjustments but even with an international pandemic taking place we are so proud of our students at Campbellsville University.

“We hope that this program brings a smile to your face and a spirit of joy to your heart as we realize that Christ is present even in the midst of an international pandemic,” Carter said.

Carter announced Mr. and Miss Campbellsville University as Colin Coy and Sara Basham. Mr. and Miss Campbellsville University are selected via votes by faculty, staff and coaches.

Miss Campbellsville University was awarded to Sara Basham of Louisville, Ky. Basham is a May 2020 graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a double minor in Biology and Sociology.

Carter said Basham has exemplified what is means to be a true servant leader through her time at Campbellsville University.

“Sara is a special young lady that embodies what it means to be a servant leader. Her intellectual curiosity and creativity make it a pleasure to have in class. She lives her faith daily,” Dr. Jeanette Parker, assistant vice president for academic affairs and professor of psychology, said in her nomination of Basham.

Mr. Campbellsville University is Colin Coy of Cynthiana, Ky. Coy is also a May 2020 graduate with a Bachelor of Science in English and a minor in Economics.

When first coming to Campbellsville, Coy planned to wrestle but after an injury was unable to. Coy served as a resident assistant for residence life.

“Colin used his faith in Christ, positive outlook, intelligence, commitment and determination to serve those students he resided with and to be a positive role model for all those who interacted with him,” Carter said.

“Colin is the type of person that always gives 100%. I was consistently amazed at his ability to talk to everyone regardless of their interests and beliefs; Colin was able to connect with people and did so with a genuine and sincere heart,” Elijah Coffey, assistant director of residence life, said.

Rebekah Mobley, a senior serving as president of the Student Government Association (SGA), recognized those who received the SGA special awards. The award recipients were as follows:

Extra Mile/Student Award – Logan Hall of Stanton, Ky.; Extra Mile/Faculty/Staff – Terri Denham, custodian; and Challenger Award – Lori Eubank, adjunct instructor in education.

“As the 2019-2020 academic year comes to a close, the Alumni Association gives several awards to graduating seniors,” Ashley Farmer, director of alumni relations, said.

Recipients of the Alumni Association Awards are as follows: Don Doyle Spirit Award – Cody Campbell of LaGrange, Ky.; Leadership – Ariel C. Emberton of Tompkinsville, Ky.; Outstanding Senior – Rebekah Mobley of Elizabethtown, Ky.; Achievement – Jordan Nuccitelli of Maitland, Fla.; and Talent – Jordan Amburgey of Hazard, Ky.

Carter announced the salutatorian for May 2020, Bethany Alyssa Peercy of Shepherdsville, Ky., and the co-valedictorians: John Patrick Caldwell of Lebanon, Ky.; Allie Clarice Evans of Bradfordsville, Ky.; Rachel Paige McWilliams of Benton, Ky.; Bailey Lynn Nall of Rineyville, Ky.; Kailey Madison Len Phelps of Burkesville, Ky.; and Lakin Julia Walls of Bardstown, Ky.

Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs, announced the Servant Leadership Awards. Recipients of those awards are as follows: Faculty – Troy Young, instructor in mathematics; Staff – Venita Hooper, secretary for Office of Academic Affairs; and Student – Kennedy Kelly, a junior of Almo, Ky. and Arian Belt, a junior of Creola, Ala.

Carter announced the John Chowning Award for Diversity and Community, a new award to recognize students, faculty and staff. The recipients of this award are as follows: Faculty – Dr. Twyla Hernandez, associate professor of Christian missions; Staff – Raquel Cunha, director of English as a Second Language (ESL); and Student – Edwin Ford of Powder Springs, Ga.

Also announced in the video was the Campbellsville University Circle Leader of the Year from Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The recipient was Yunwen Wendy Huang of China.

Hedgepath also announced the Academic Awards. The recipients and their awards are as follows:

Art & Design – Farrah Phillips of Columbia Ky.; Biology – Jaimie Thompson of Owensboro, Ky.and Lakin Walls of Bardstown, Ky.; Thomas V. Jeffries Chemistry Award – Rebecca Woford of Bloomfield, Ky.; Environmental Science-Natural Resources Award – Caleb Miller of Bowling Green, Ky.; Environmental Science-Physical Science Award – Sophia Carson of Maxfield, Maine;

Pre-Health Professions – Chandler Dunn of Glasgow, Ky. and Sara Jean Hughes of Lebanon, Ky.; Physics – Alberto Perez Galende of Spain; Mathematics – Allie Clarice Evans of Bradfordsville, Ky. and Alberto Perez Galende of Spain; Accounting – Abraham Varghese of India; Business Information Technology – Cody Mayhew of Campbellsville, Ky.;

Computer Information Systems – Abraham Varghese of India; Economics – Leonardo Lima Monteiro of Brazil; General Business – Trevor Ridner of Ferguson, Ky.;

Healthcare Management – Aaron Rugnao of Stockton, Calif. and Shandin Russell of Somerset, Ky.; Dr. Ann Moore Human Resource Management – Hannah Dowell of Hendersonville, Tenn. and Tikita Wooldridge of Greensburg, Ky.; Marketing – Momo Arioka of Japan;

Outstanding Senior Music Student (Instrumental Emphasis) – Joshua Neff of Grove City, Ohio; Outstanding Senior Music Student (Vocal/Keyboard) – Jordan Amburgey of Hazard, Ky.; Outstanding Graduate Music Student – Daniel Wesley of Lexington, Ky.;

William K. Pennebaker Education Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education (IECE) – Melissa Tomlison of Somerset, Ky.; P-5 – Andrew Coy of Hodgenville, Ky.; 5-9 – Rachel McWilliams of Benton, Ky.; P-12 – Joshua Neff of Grove City, Ohio; and 8-12 – John Patrick Caldwell of Lebanon, Ky.;

M. Hamilton Scholarship – Kaitlyn Brooke Hardwick of Russell Springs, Ky.; Beth Kemper Memorial Scholarship – Elena Maria Hughes of Deep River, Conn.; Ruby Curry Award in English – Rachel Paige Hasty of Shepherdsville, Ky.;

Broadcasting/Digital Media – Allie Evans of Bradfordsville, Ky.; Film – Canon Young of Harrodsburg, Ky.;

Journalism – Ariel Emberton of Tompkinsville, Ky.; Public Relations – Matthew Billiot of Madisonville, La.; Spanish – Samantha Cano of Berwyn, Ill.;

Nursing – Haley Alexander of Guthrie, Ky.; Nursing (Conover Education Center) – Leann Devine of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Marriage and Family Ministry – Kayla Smith of Berea, Ky.; Pastoral Ministries – Tristen Raines of Campbellsville, Ky. and Hunter Underwood of Campbellsville, Ky.;

Pastoral Ministries (Louisville Education Center) – Perry Mitchell of Bardstown, Ky.; Dr. Jacquelyn L. Sandifer Criminal Justice – Taylor Elardo of Senatobia, Miss.; Criminal Justice – Rebecca Satterly of Coxs Creek, Ky.;

History – Ariel Emberton of Tompkinsville, Ky.; Dr. William E. Bennett Political Science – Jacob Tanner Cahoe of Horse Cave, Ky.;

Psychology – Ariel Thompson of Campbellsville, Ky.; Bobby R. Himes Social Studies – John Patrick Caldwell of Lebanon, Ky.; Sociology – Monica Gregory of Brownsville, Ky.; Honors Program – Lara Moore of Ashland, Ky.;

International Education – Seia Sano of Japan; International Studies – Seia Sano of Japan; Carver School of Social Work – Kailey Phelps of Burkesville, Ky.;

Health & Physical Education – Marc Lawrence of the United Kingdom; Sport Management – Max Stotridge of Canal Winchester, Ohio; Sport Medicine Exercise Science – Bailey Nall of Rineyville, Ky.; and Sport Medicine Fitness Wellness Specialist – Dustin Bennett of Campbellsville, Ky.

The 2019-2020 Alpha Chi inductees are as follows:

Emily Abernathy of Jeffersonville. Ind.; Chanson Atkinson of Campbellsville, Ky.; Melanie Baird of Owensboro, Ky.; Erin Blair of Somerset, Ky.; Britany Boling of Bardstown, Ky.; Brinleigh Caldwell of Greensburg, Ky.; Alexander Carcioppolo of Campbellsville, Ky.; Bradley Crawford of Bowling Green, Ky.; Reagan Davidson of Paducah, Ky.;

Samuel Fagerness of Chehalis, Ky.; Faith Gaddis of Campbellsville, Ky.; Hannah Gillon of Glasgow, Ky.; Kasi Givans of Brandenburg, Ky.; Gospel Kazako of Malawi; Skylar Lanham of Philpot, Ky.; Jalyn Lucas of Glendale, Ky.; Evelyn Madill of Wilmore, Ky.; Jonathan McClendon of Somerset, Ky.; Dawn Mudd of Shepherdsville, Ky.;

Samantha Perry of Crofton, Ky.; Maria Ricci of North Haven, Conn.; Abigail Russell of Jamestown, Ky.; Jennifer Spearman of Warren, Texas; Kathy Strouse of Radcliff, Ky.; Beverly Thomas of Springfield, Ky.; Sydney Tucker of Campbellsville, Ky.; and Rebecca Woford of Bloomfield, Ky.

The recipients of the Champions of Character Athletic Awards for 2019-20 are as follows:

Men’s Archery – Conner Campbell of Garfield, Ky.; Women’s Archery – Abbigayle Brown of Shelbyville, Ky.; Baseball – Samuel Fagerness of Chehalis, Ky.; Women’s Basketball – Savannah Gregory of Scottsville, Ky.; Bass Fishing – Dalton Smith of Taylorsville, Ky.; Men’s Bowling – Nolan Renfro of Lexington, Ky.; Women’s Bowling – Hannah Dowell of Hendersonville, Tenn.;

Cheerleading – Taylor Elardo of Senatobia, Miss.; Men’s Cross Country – Camryn Snapp of Brooksville, Ky.; Women’s Cross Country – Maggie Parrish of Boston, Ky.; Dance – Brooke Buckner of Louisville, Ky.; Esports – Andrew Edwards of Frankfort, Ky.; Football – Austin Hash of Campbellsville, Ky.; Men’s Golf – Luke Gover of Somerset, Ky.;

Women’s Golf – April Houk of Greensburg, Ky.; Men’s Soccer – Gospel Kazako of Malawi; Women’s Soccer – Jordan Stallings of Coxs Creek, Ky.; Softball – Ryley Whitney of Scottsville, Ky.; Men’s Swimming – Tucker Hardin of Knoxville, Tenn.; Women’s Swimming – Lexie Upton of Jackson, Tenn.; Men’s Tennis – Alberto Perez Galende of Spain;

Women’s Tennis – Blaeke Mitchell of Acworth, Ga.; Men’s Track and Field – Camryn Snapp of Brooksville, Ky.; Women’s Track and Field – Jasmin Green of Radcliff, Ky.; Men’s Volleyball – Rafael Cruz of Greenwood, Ind.; Women’s Volleyball – Sophie Ball of Louisville, Ky.; Men’s Wrestling – Ashton Mutuwa of Cedar Lake, Ind.; and Women’s Wrestling – Kenya Sloan of Knoxville, Tenn.

The awards ceremony can be found on YouTube at https://bit.ly/2z5UWp4 or on WLCU’s Facebook page.

