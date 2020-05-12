News from Campbellsville University

For more information contact: Ariel C. Emberton, (270) 789-5324, acemberton@campbellsville.edu

Campbellsville University School of Nursing Recognized Nationally for Excellence in nursing Education

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (05/12/2020) Dr. Michele Dickens, interim dean for Campbellsville University’s School of Nursing has announced that Campbellsville University’s School of Nursing, has earned recognition from Abound (Finish College, Grad School, and Nursing) and Colleges of Distinction for the programs in the School of Nursing.

Dickens said this honor and distinction is reflective of the School of Nursing’s mission and vision and excellent faculty engagement with students.

“The School of Nursing’s mission and vision is to motivate students to think critically through knowledge and experience,” she said.

“Our nursing students and graduates uphold the dignity of all persons and respect diversity, lead and empower others through Christian servant leadership and promote health through innovative holistic care.”

Campbellsville’s School of Nursing has been honored as a prime institution for nursing students. Inclusion signifies the School of Nursing’s dedication to programming that is efficient, engaged and valuable, according to a news release from Abound and Colleges of Distinction.

The release said, “Campbellsville University’s nursing program is highly challenging to help prepare students for the demands of the health care field. A comprehensive clinical experience is included during program leading to your degree.”

Dickens said faculty prepare students for the demands of the health care field by developing competent, caring and compassionate nurses.

Abound recognized programs meet several criteria in four main areas: Accessibility, Affordability, Acceleration and Advancement. Each school is evaluated through a key analysis of transfer-credit assessment data, career and support services, overall accessibility of campus resources, the breadth of engaged learning opportunities and more, the release said.

According to the release, “Campbellsville University has received specialized recognition in Nursing from Colleges of Distinction as well. This accolade was born out of a need for college curricula that is comprehensive not only in course material, but also in practical and soft-skills development. Campbellsville’s School of Nursing has met these needs with a blend of liberal arts education, program-specific training, and abundant opportunities for real-world application.”

“Student success is a given in the School of Nursing,” Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer of Abound and Colleges of Distinction, said.

“All of its programs are backed with broad perspectives across the liberal arts. Every student is pushed to be inquisitive and active. And with such extensive experiential learning opportunities, it’s no wonder why the School of Nursing graduates feel expertly prepared by their professional education.”

Campbellsville’s School of Nursing, as with all institutions recognized by Abound and Colleges of Distinction, was invited to join the cohort only after an exhaustive interview.

“Unlike annual statistical rankings of colleges and universities, we do not limit our vetting process to surface-level numbers and enrollment data. We hand-pick the schools that offer a truly valuable experience,” Schritter said.

He stresses the importance of academic advising, attentive faculty and flexible scheduling in a program that serves such a variable population.

“Our 20 years of work with Colleges of Distinction have given us the keen ability to identify the hallmarks of an effective education. It’s inspiring to see how the Campbellsville School of Nursing goes the extra mile to provide the life-changing experience that every student deserves,” Schritter said.

The nursing programs at Campbellsville have enabled its students to take calculated action, even in high-pressure situations, the release said. “These students are challenged to remain curious and compassionate throughout their rigorous practice,” it said.

Programs in Nursing include Associate in Nursing, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, RN to BSN, Licensed Practical Nursing and Online MSN with FNP track.

The Abound college guidance system helps students find the best place to finish an undergraduate degree, further their careers with a graduate degree, explore nursing programs, or get into the right-fit MBA program.

The colleges they work with are nationally recognized for program excellence and offer courses on campus, online, or in a hybrid/blended format.

Abound: Nursing is a collection of nursing programs-at all levels-that prepare students for a career in nursing. For more information visit Abound.College.

Colleges of Distinction has recognized and honored schools throughout the U.S. for excellence for over 20 years. The recognized schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their focus on exceptional experiences. For more information, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.

Colleges of Distinction has recognized and honored schools throughout the U.S. for excellence for over 20 years. The recognized schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their focus on exceptional experiences. For more information, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 11,900 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The university has Kentucky based off-campus centers in Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville. Out-of-state centers include two in California at Los Angeles and Lathrop, located in the San Francisco Bay region. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.

Campbellsville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award certificates, associate, baccalaureate, masters and doctoral degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the status of Campbellsville University.

View Online: http://campbellsville.meritpages.com/news/Campbellsville-University-School-of-Nursing-Recognized-Nationally-for-Excellence-in-nursing-Education/15538