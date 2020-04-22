Campbellsville University summer classes to begin May 4

Campbellsville University summer classes to begin May 1

By Ariel C. Emberton, staff writer/photographer, Office of University Communications

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Students interested in taking summer classes at Campbellsville University can register now until June 26. Dr. Shane Garrison, vice president for enrollment, said, “We have multiple start dates: May 4, June 1 and June 25.”

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, classes are fully online with internship and practicum courses being hybrid.

Classes being offered include but are not limited to the following: Principles of Accounting I, Managerial Finance, Christ and Culture, Terrorism Studies, Freshman Composition I, United States to 1877, Photojournalism and many more.

“Summer school at Campbellsville University is open to all student types: current CU students, new incoming students, high school dual credit students and visiting students from other universities and colleges,” Garrison said.

For those in high school, whether you want to get a head start or continue your dual credit, summer school opportunities are the perfect option for you, Garrison said.

Campbellsville University has many online options and students are still able to get the affordable dual credit tuition rate if they finishing their junior, sophomore or freshman year of high school.

Most classes are eight weeks in length with some being four weeks.

For a full list of classes, students can visit https://www.campbellsville.edu/summer.

For more information on dual credit options call (270) 789-5000 or visithttps://www.campbellsville.edu/admission-and-aid/dual-credit/.

To register for summer school, contact Andrea Underwood, summer school enrollment coordinator, at adunderwood@campbellsville.edu or (270) 789-5200.

