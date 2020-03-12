Campbellsville University to move classes online for two weeks amidst coronavirus outbreak

By Ariel C. Emberton, staff writer/photographer, Office of University Communications

Campbellsville, KY – Campbellsville University’s president, Dr. Michael V. Carter, announced Thursday, March 12 that the university has made the decision to suspend face-to-face instruction beginning March 16 and have classes move to online delivery until March 27. Face-to-face instruction in academic programs will go on hiatus at end of the business day Friday, March 13.

“While Kentucky is a low risk state and there is no known case of COVID-19 on our campus or regional centers, we believe steps are in order,” Carter said.

Degree program face-to-face classes will be delivered by virtual technology while Technology Training Center Certificate classes, such as cosmetology, barbering, allied health, etc. will be determined on a case-by-case basis. Faculty will communicate with their respective students as to how courses will be delivered.

Students are responsible for completing coursework via the determined avenues of instruction.Residential students have the option to continue their studies from home or in the residence halls. Residence hall students who choose to return home may leave their belongings in their rooms.

All international students who choose to leave campus during this time must report to the Center for Global Engagement (CGE) before leaving campus. Any student traveling beyond the university environment is encouraged to follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov.

Residence hall students have the choice to stay in the residence hall. If they do so, residence hall directors will have room cleaning and disinfectant supplies available for students. On-campus residents are encouraged to keep adequate social distances to mitigate threat of viral diseases.

The university food service will continue. Special wellness stations will be set up. Students who do not have access to technology off campus may use campus or center facilities, where computer technology will be available in a number of locations.

Sanitizer will be available to wipe down computers between users. University-sponsored international travel has been suspended. University-sponsored domestic travel is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Following a notice from the Mid-South Conference, all university sports competition has also been stopped through March 31. This includes the NAIA National Basketball Tournament in which the Campbellsville University women’s basketball and women’s wrestling teams were scheduled to compete.

All campus sites are prepared to cancel or adjust any university events. “The university’s cleaning staff, augmented by others, is working diligently for a safe environment,” Carter said. “Disinfecting all high touch areas and equipment is a priority.”

All university offices, including academic support, will remain open. Use of technology for communication is recommended.

For those who choose to stay on campus during this time, the following recommended wellness points need to be kept in mind:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Again, based on information from local, state and national health officials, it is anticipated the university will return to normal academic operations on March 30, 2020 or whenever it is deemed safe to resume in-person instruction.

To monitor cases throughout the Commonwealth visithttps://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/Pages/covid19.aspx.

If you have concerns about your health, contact your doctor or the Tiger Clinic at (270) 789-3410.

Refer to https://www.campbellsville.edu/coronavirus/ for information on COVID-19 and any updates.

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 11,600 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The university has Kentucky based off-campus centers in Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville. Out-of-state centers include two in California at Los Angeles and Lathrop, located in the San Francisco Bay region. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.

Campbellsville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award certificates, associate, baccalaureate, masters and doctoral degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the status of Campbellsville University.