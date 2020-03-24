Campbellsville University to offer three certificates at no cost during COVID-19 pandemic

By Joan C. McKinney, director of university communications, Campbellsville University

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Campbellsville University’s Virginia Ponser Flanagan Technology Training Center (CUTTC) is offering three certificates at no cost to anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Roop, director of the CUTTC, said the three certificates are: Certificate in Teams and Organizations, Certificate in Creativity and Innovation and Certificate in Personal Creativity.

Roop said, “The university is doing this to help people advance their skillset while they are restricted at home.

“We understand people may be economically challenged during this difficult time, so we want to remove as many barriers as possible in helping them achieve their educational and career goals.”

Roop said all three certificates are self-paced. Students can go through them at their own schedule. Typically they can be completed in as little as two weeks.

“These certificates will help in various managerial roles in business and non-profit organizations, as well as project management,” Roop said.

He said the classes are taught fully online with highly qualified faculty. He said, unlike a typical bachelor’s degree, there are no general education requirements that must be met before completion of the certification’s requirements.

The certificates are part of CU Expand, a new program at Campbellsville University.

To enroll, prospective students can send Roop an email, and he will send a link to register. Contact him at jgroop@campbellsville.edu.

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 11,900 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The university has Kentucky based off-campus centers in Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville. Out-of-state centers include two in California at Los Angeles and Lathrop, located in the San Francisco Bay region. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.

Campbellsville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award certificates, associate, baccalaureate, masters and doctoral degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the status of Campbellsville University.