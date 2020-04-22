Campbellsville University’s Allied Health to offer a number of summer classes beginning May 4

By Ariel C. Emberton, staff writer/photographer, Office of University Communications

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Campbellsville University’s Virginia Ponser Flanagan Technology Training Center will be offering a variety of allied health classes over the course of the summer, beginning May 4.

Medical Billing and Coding classes are set to being May 4, State Registered Nurse Aid (SRNA) classes will begin May 11 and the Pharmacy Technician classes will have weekly start dates, Christie Minor, director of allied health, said.

“Nurse aide is a two-week intensive training. Once finished you will be able to sit for the written part of the state exam. Then, upon hiring at a healthcare facility, you will finish your 16-hour requirement to sit for the skills exam to complete the registry,” Minor said.

The SRNA course beginning May 11 will be offered at four locations: Campbellsville, Harrodsburg, Louisville and Somerset. Full vouchers will be available for these courses.

Medical Billing and Coding is a nine-month program and Pharmacy Technician can be completed in anywhere from four months to one year. Classes are open to anyone interested in taking them.

“The classes are first come first serve; some scholarships and waivers are available for most if they qualify,” Minor said.

More funding will be available for all programs as the Kentucky Higher Education Association Authority (KHEAA) work ready scholarship applications re-open after May 1.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, all three courses are offered completely online. For more information on classes visit www.campbellsville.edu, academics, professional and certificate programs and allied health certificates.

To register visit https://www.campbellsville.edu/admission-and-aid/apply-now/ or contact Allison Garrett at lagarrett@campbellsville.edu.

