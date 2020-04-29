News from Campbellsville University

For more information contact: Amber L. Meade, (270) 789-5213, almeade@campbellsville.edu

Campbellsville University’s Bonds receives doctorate of musical arts

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (04/29/2020) Corey Bonds, assistant professor of music at Campbellsville University, received his doctorate recently.

Bonds received his Doctorate of Musical Arts in Wind Band Conducting from the University of Kentucky in April.

Bonds’ research centers on the electroacoustic wind band music of composer Steven Bryant along with a conducting analysis of Bryant’s newest electroacoustic wind band work titled “The Automatic Earth.”

Bonds has taught at Campbellsville University since Aug. 1, 2014. He received his Bachelor’s of Music in Music Education from Campbellsville University in 2005 and his Master’s of Music in Music Education from CU in 2007.

In addition to serving as director of bands and directing the Tiger Marching Band, Bonds teaches courses in Instrumental Music Education and Conducting for the School of Music.

Bonds is a native of Scottsville, Ky. He and his wife, Katherine, and their three sons Paxton, Parker and Price, live in Campbellsville.

