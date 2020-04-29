April 29, 2020

Campbellsville University’s Limited Medical Radiography donates supplies

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – On behalf of the Limited Medical Radiography program at Campbellsville University, Michelle Eastham, limited medical radiography director, has donated the supplies the program had on hand to aid during the COVID-19 crisis.

Eastham also made fabric masks and gave to some of the clinical affiliates that did not have a supply of disposable ones.

A recent Facebook post from the Campbellsville University Limited Medical Radiography Program’s page said, “The CU LMR program donated gowns and masks to a local nursing home! Praying for protection for the residents and staff.

“More masks made for a couple of the CU LMR clinical affiliates. We are grateful for your service on the front lines of medicine!”

The Limited Medical Radiography program is modeled on the standards set by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) and the Kentucky Board of Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy (KBMIRT).

The outcome of the program is to develop a professional, skilled and safe healthcare workforce through a standardized training and credentialing program. Course objectives follow the ASRT curriculum, which aligns with the KBMIRT standards.

Students who complete the program will be eligible to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) examination.

Limited Medical Radiography is a skilled craft that includes the development of scientific inquiry, critical thinking and judgment skills required to perform patient care services.

Content and clinical experiences are designed for sequential development, application, critical analysis, integration, synthesis and evaluation of concepts and theories in the performance of radiologic procedures.

Through structured sequential, competency-based assignments in a clinical setting, concepts of team practice, patient-centered clinical practice and professional development shall be discussed, examined and evaluated.

During this time, the Limited Medical Radiography program is continuing classes via distance learning using Teams meetings, Zoom and phone calls.

The instructors are lecturing through this method and students are able to continue with the full curriculum.

“This is a great time to set goals for the future and start something new,” Eastham said in regard to the Limited Medical Radiography enrolling for August 2020 at Campbellsville and Harrodsburg.

For more information or to set up a virtual meeting, contact Eastham at kfeastham@campbellsville.edu. To view the LMR Facebook page, visit https://www.facebook.com/LMRatCU/.

