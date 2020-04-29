News from Campbellsville University

Campbellsville University’s School of Nursing implements new teaching tools

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (04/29/2020) “Virtual clinical excursions allow the students to participate in clinical learning without being in a clinical setting,” Dr. Michele Dickens, interim dean and associate professor of nursing at Campbellsville University, said on the new teaching tools being used within the Campbellsville University School of Nursing.

The virtual excursions are provided by Publishing Companies and allow for an interactive style of learning as it relates to patient care in a hospital setting.

“The publishers have provided the instructors access to almost all online resources. They have been extremely beneficial for the students trying to learn in a different mode,” Dickens said.

With the ability to see the students during the online teaching sessions through Skype, an app that enables video chat between users, the practice of teaching has been able to remain steady.

Open discussions in the online environment allow for easy communication with any issues or concerns Dickens said. Through question and answer style sessions, teachers are able to answer the students’ questions and discuss unclear concepts.

In addition to Skype calls, the virtual access codes students have with their textbooks allow them to utilize extra practice questions and quizzes online to ensure their knowledge and ability within the courses.

Newly sanctioned is the updated practice of testing. Students are now able to proctor from their own personal devices at home to continue in their education.

Taking the information they now have available to them through online PowerPoints and video lectures, students are uploading their work onto various platforms such as Moodle, a course management system utilized by Campbellsville University.

All students are enrolled in the Resource Room for the School of Nursing. “Using this resource rooms allow me to share up-to-date information in real time,” Dickens said.

Though the workload for students has not changed, the atmosphere of the course has. However, the adjustment of moving fully online has opened up new opportunities and possibilities of teaching and learning tools.

“I like hearing the positive feedback from students about the virtual clinical experiences,” Dickens said.

