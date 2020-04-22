Campbellsville University’s Technology Training Center to run programs during summer

By Ariel C. Emberton, staff writer/photographer, Office of University Communications

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Campbellsville University’s Virginia Ponser Flanagan Technology Training Center (CUTTC) is offering programs through the summer including Allied Health, Barbering, Cosmetology, Limited Medical Radiography and Welding Technology, Jason Roop, director of the technology training center, said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classes have had to move online until further notice. “Although these are skilled training programs which require practical application, our directors and instructors have adapted incredibly well, which allows us to facilitate learning through an online platform,” Roop said.

All classes are currently online. “Once we are allowed to return to face-to-face, we will resume those methods. However, we will always seek to make available some of our curriculum online,” Roop said.

Cosmetology, Barbering, Welding and Limited Radiography last approximately 12 months while various Allied Health certificates can be obtained in as little as two to six weeks.

For those who enroll in cosmetology or barbering, students will be able to complete their hours via online learning.

Cosmetology has gone to open enrollment so prospective students can apply anytime. State Registered Nurses Aid (SRNA) classes are now every two weeks in order to accept students rapidly.

Roop encouraged students interested in Limited Medical Radiography and Welding to apply as soon as possible “as those next start dates will begin this summer/fall.” Students are also encouraged to apply for Barbering as soon as possible because those start once a month.

Cost for each program varies. Most are eligible for Title IV funding and are VA approved.

For more information on what classes are offered through the CUTTC, visit Campbellsville University’s website at https://www.campbellsville.edu/academics/technology-training-center/.

The CUTTC also offers a variety of fully online programs known as CU Expand. “We are currently offering three certificates for free to anyone who wants to register,” Roop said.

Those certificates are: Introduction to Critical Thinking, Personal Creativity and Creativity in Teams and Organizations.

A new CU Expand certificate will also be launching later this month on Web Design. CU Expand also offers certificates including but not limited to Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Six Sigma, Accounting and Managements.

For a full list of classes visit https://www.campbellsville.edu/academics/technology-training-center/cu-expand-certificates/.

