Campbellsville water plant issues advisory that could last two weeks; temporarily affects part of Adair

An extended boil water advisory has been issued for all Campbellsville Water company customers that also affects some customers in Adair County.

Columbia Adair Utility District Manager Lenny Stone said he was notified by the Division of Water Friday of a problem in Taylor County. CAUD buys water from Campbellsville for customers from 7973 Knifley Rd. to the Crossroads and all side roads in between. From the Crossroads to Eastridge Cemetery Road and all side roads in between and all of Elkhorn Road. Then from the Crossroads down to Roley/Yuma Road and Roley area and Dry Creek.

While the problem in Campbellsville is expected to take weeks to resolve, Stone said he has already diverted water to the area from elsewhere and should have water test results back tomorrow that will allow the advisory for those Adair County residents to be lifted.

Stone said customers may experience some low water pressure but they will not be under a lengthy advisory. Stone said a Division of Water official told him the problem in Campbellsville could take up to two months to resolve. There is also concern of major breakage, which would leave those customers without any water at all.

Below is a report from the Central Kentucky News Journal, which they posted on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.

FROM THE CENTRAL KENTUCKY NEWS JOURNAL, FRIDAY, JAN. 22, 2021 — BOIL WATER ADVISORY – ALL CUSTOMERS — An extended boil water advisory for ALL Campbellsville Water company customers is in effect as of 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 22, 2021. Following our report in this Thursday’s paper, the city of Campbellsville was informed by the Kentucky Division of Water that a leak in a main treated water line which takes longer than eight hours to fix requires a boil water advisory be put in place for all Campbellsville Water customers until the issue is resolved.

While Josh Pedigo, director of Campbellsville’s public works department, stated in a press call earlier today that there is no evidence of contamination in the treated water supply as a result of the leak, KAR statutes require the advisory be put in place regardless as a proactive measure.

Pedigo estimated the advisory will remain in effect for roughly two weeks as they work to have the line fixed.

This advisory only applies to water used for human consumption.