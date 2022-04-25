UPDATED: Candidate Forum set for tonight

The Adair County Community Voice and 92.7 The WAVE are teaming up to provide voters a chance to learn about their candidates.

“Meet the Candidates” will air live on 92.7 the WAVE beginning tonight. Below is the schedule which tells you when you should be at the WAVE, 7955 Russell Springs Rd. (Hwy E80) between Adair and Russell counties. Please arrive at least 10 minutes before your scheduled airtime.

All candidates will be given the opportunity to spend 5 minutes telling listeners about themselves. Sharon Burton (Community Voice) and Lisa Clark (WAVE) will moderate the event and have the chance to ask questions.

Listeners and readers can email their questions to: lisaclark@shorelinestations.com OR snburton@farmlandpub.com. If you have any questions, contact Sharon Burton at 270-634-4684 OR Lisa Clark at 270-250-5707.

It will be broadcast on the Community Voice’s Facebook Live.