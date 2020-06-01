Carl Dickson, 99, of Edmonton, KY died Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence. Born in Adair County he was the son of the late Charlie Lee and Emma Shirley Dickson and husband of the late Lucille Sexton Dickson.

Carl was saved at the age of 11 and became a member of the Prices Creek Missionary Baptist Church. During his 88 years of faithful membership he was a song leader, a deacon and a trustee for the church. He was a member of the Dickson Quartet and retired from the Adair County School System after 53years of service as a bus driver and mechanic in the bus garage.

He is survived by three daughters Geneva England (Coy) of Edmonton, KY, Judy Dickson Grider (Billy) of Breeding, KY and Loretta Pennington (Elbert) of Breeding, KY; four grandchildren Teresa Harris (Ricky), Jeff Dickson, Roger Dickson and Christopher Pennington (Tara); two great grandchildren Ashley Wilson (Cameron) and Haylee Pennington; a brother Fred Dickson; a daughter-in-law Margie Dickson; a sister-in-law Ruby Dickson and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a son Cecil Dickson and three siblings Lula Mae Bragg, Marie Dickson and Ernest Dickson.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Prices Creek Missionary Baptist Church with burial in the Shirley-Dickson Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5:00-8:00pm at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home and continue on Monday morning until 12:00pm at the funeral home.

Bro. Danny Dickson will be officiating and pallbearers will be Ricky Harris, Christopher Pennington, Howard Dickson, Cameron Wilson, Wesley Dickson and David England.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines.