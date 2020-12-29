Carl Lewis Froedge age 76 of Columbia, KY passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. Carl was born on January 25, 1944 in Adair County, KY to the late William McKinley Froedge and Pearl Parson Froedge. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Bell Froedge, two daughters, Teresa Rhinehart and Donna Jean Froedge, one grandson, Jeremy Eugene Gross, five brothers, Emmitt, Lester, Cecil, Wesley, and J.C. Froedge and two sisters, Marie McInteer and Ann Maesk. Carl was a member of New Concord Community Church and a former minister of Columbia Community Church.

Survivors Include:

Three Daughters- Melissa Richards(Johnny) and Libby Fields(Ricky) both of Columbia, KY and Lisa Gross of Tompkinsville, KY

One Brother- Coy Froedge of Columbia, KY

8 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral Service:

Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, 200 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY with burial in Columbia Cemetery. Family requests visitation after 5 P.M. on Wednesday at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home

ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW THE HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES

