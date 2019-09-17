Carlotte Murphy George, 61, of Russell Springs, Kentucky, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 5:20 P.M. at the Russell County Hospital.

She was born April 17, 1958, in Adair County, to the late Lawrence Laymar and Artie Marie Pelston Murphy, a member of 3Trees in Russell County and a former Certified Nursing Assistant at FairOaks Nursing Home in Jamestown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennie Marie George, one brother, Mitchell Furkins and two sisters, Mary Ann Murphy and Della Mae Mendoza

Survivors include:

Two daughters – Crystal Jacobs (Chris) and Teena Lopez (Roberto Fiscal) all of Russell Springs

Two brothers – Pat Furkins and Dale Furkins both of Columbia

Four sisters – Leona Marie Akin, Tammy Helm and Rhonda Burton all of Columbia, Charlotte York of Russell Springs

Six grandchildren – Selena, Adrian, Nalleli, Jayden, Bradley and Leland and was expecting her first great-grandchild

Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Hood and Bro. Curt Hill officiating

Burial in Antioch Cemetery

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Casket Bearers: Pat Furkins, Johnny Dial, Dale Furkins, Cory Dial, Allen Dial, Jose “Poncho” Mendoza

