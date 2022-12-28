Carol Keys, 84, of Columbia, Kentucky, died December 23, 2022 at Summit Manor Health & Rehab in Columbia.

She was born March 1, 1938, in Lansing, Michigan, to the late John Howard Kelly, Sr. and Mary Ruth Logan Kelly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Keys on December 3, 2022, a son, Micky Loy and three sisters, Joy Kelly, Billie Gahan and Alice Tyree.

She was a member of Columbia Baptist Church, a former Social Worker and employed at First National Bank in Columbia for several years.

Survivors include:

One son – Howard Loy of Columbia

One daughter – Jeanna Gonzales of Shelbyville

Four step-daughters – Jeanie Abston and Patsy Dampier both of Columbia, Terri Keys and Debbie Keys both of Peru, New York

Three brothers – Charles Kelly of Utah, John Kelly, Jr. (Sally) of Virginia, Eager Kelly (Clara) of Oregon

Two sisters – Vickie Alexander (Bob) of Texas, Betty Dean (Alan) of Virginia

A brother-in-law – Bill Tyree of North Carolina

Eight grandchildren – Chris Loy of Russell Springs, Billie Foley of Columbia, Christy Loy of Bowling Green, Kyle Loy of Russell Springs, Trinity Gonzales of Louisville, Jacob Gonzales of Bowling Green, Katie Carroll of Bowling Green, Brandi Ashmore of Huntsville, Alabama

Six step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren

A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Johnson officiating.

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Visitation after 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements