Caroline Sue Scott of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Troy Stanley Scott and Myrtie Ellen Shaw Scott, was born on Saturday, January 12, 1952 in Adair County, Kentucky and departed this life on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Green Hill Rehab and Care Center. She was 68 years, four months, and three days of age.

She had made a profession of faith in Christ, was a graduate of Campbellsville College, and was retired from Fruit of the Loom, Inc. after 27 years of service.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law: Jessica and Tyler Sharpe of Greensburg; a step-son: Robin Greer of Campbellsville; three grandchildren: Briley Sharpe, Kaylee Sharpe, and Kinsley Sharpe all of Greensburg; a sister: Marilyn Huckleby of Adair County; two nieces and a nephew: Angel England of Adair County, Eleasha Butler of Rineyville, and Bobby England of Russell County; three great-nieces and three great-nephews: Hailey Birdwell, Logan Baker, Byron Bell, Cassie England, Bella England, and Jared England; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the Green Hill Rehab & Care Center Staff and Family, and also to Hosparus of Green River.

There will be private services held for Caroline Sue Scott. Burial in the Neagle Cemetery. Bro. Larry Wisdom officiating. Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home in charge of the service arrangements.

The family has asked that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Green Hill Activity Fund or Hosparus of Green River, which can be made through the funeral home.

