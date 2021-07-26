Carolyn Ann Williamson, 74, of Columbia, died Friday, July 23, 2021 at T. J. Health Columbia. She was born on June 28, 1947 in Cumberland, MD to the late Carl G. and Emma Jean Smith Stierstorfer.

Carolyn was a member of Central Church of Christ and enjoyed crafts and decorating. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carolyn was also a homemaker and a devoted Detroit Tigers fan.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years: Hassel “Hack” Williamson of Columbia; three children: Lori Topping (Joey) of Columbia, Tamara Pope (David) of North Richland Hills, TX, and Scott Williamson of Chattanooga, TN; eight grandchildren: Zachary Topping (Alexandria), Ashleigh McCasland (Jeremy), Michaela Topping, Liberty Topping, Sophia Topping, Gabriella Toy (James), Aaron Pope and Nolan Pope; and six great grandchildren: Kaleb McCasland, Serenity Topping, Aurelia McCasland, Axel Topping, Eleanor Topping and Willow Topping.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Jayson Noah Williamson, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Bro. Jared West officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday after 11 a.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home. Burial will be noon on Wednesday at K. H. Williamson Cemetery in Varney.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America @ 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037.