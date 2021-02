Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,017

New deaths today: 18

Positivity rate: 6.99%

Total deaths: 4,336

Currently hospitalized: 934

Currently in ICU: 259

Currently on ventilator: 128

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Boone. Each county reported at least 40 new cases.