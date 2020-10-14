Case update from 10.14.20 for Lake Cumberland District area

FROM THE LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 4.72%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today from Clinton. We have experienced a total of 76 deaths resulting in a 2.21% mortality rate among known cases. This compares with a 1.54% mortality rate at the state level, and a 2.74% morality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 14 cases in the hospital. This is 1 less than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 33 on 09/02/2020. We have had a total of 274 hospitalizations resulting in a 7.97% hospitalization rate among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 7.8%. The latest state data shows that 72.14% of ICU beds and 24.73% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 3,439 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 1.65% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 33 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 2; Casey: 1; Clinton: 5; Green: 3; McCreary: 5; Pulaski: 10; Russell: 2; Taylor: 4; and, Wayne: 1. In all, we have released 86.4% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 38 more cases today than we released historic cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 390 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 09/02/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 411.

Where are Cases Tied to: The most common areas to which where we are seeing cases tied are (in descending order): Businesses, Schools, Places of Worship, and Family.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 72 today: Adair: 7; Casey: 1; Clinton: 7; Cumberland: 4; Green: 5; McCreary: 7; Pulaski: 10; Russell: 13; Taylor: 13; and, Wayne: 5. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.014. This means our total case count is projected to double every 49.98 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 08/26/2020 when we added 75 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 18-year-old female who is released, asymptomatic

Clinton: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 71-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Clinton: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Cumberland: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 81-year-old male who is released, 10/11/20

Green: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 11-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 43-year-old female who is released, asymptomatic

McCreary: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 68-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 60-year-old female who is hospitalized, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 71-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Russell: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 14-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 9-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Russell: A 4-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Russell: A 6-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Russell: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Russell: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 12-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 74-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

The death we report today is a 52-year-old male from Clinton.

Except for when we had 3 nursing home clusters, today was our new high as far as the number of single-day new cases. We have reached our current peak without such. Thus, community-spread is currently very aggressive. Team sports and birthday parties were particularly jarring contributors to today’s spread. We now have 5 counties in the “red-critical” range of community spread: Adair, Clinton, Green, Russell, and Taylor.

Judging against other states’ spikes, we may well be at the beginning of a very difficult 4 to 6 weeks of increases in cases. The more cases, the more mortality, and the more hospitalizations. Even if everyone started masking and distancing religiously today, the lingering effects of our current situation will still be being felt for several weeks to come.

My feeling is that a significant segment of our population has either dismissed COVID-19 as not significant or have become tired and complacent with taking the precautions. I hope and pray we can do better. Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 3,439 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 83,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 83,013 statewide plus 101 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response.