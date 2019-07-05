Casey County residents arrested in Adair County

On Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 11:10 a.m. Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman arrested Chris Schuber, 35, of Liberty, and Michelle Perry, 36, of Liberty on drug charges.

The incident occurred 19 miles east of Columbia on Sanders Ridge when the search of a residence resulted in locating methamphetamine, a large quantity of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of: possession of controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana.

Sheriff Brockman was assisted by Deputy Chandler Staten, Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle and the Kentucky State Police.