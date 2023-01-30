Catherine Helen Darnell, 92, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at TJ Health Columbia. She was born in Columbia on August 8, 1930, to the late Owen Lee and Lorine Grider Claywell.

Ms. Darnell was a member of the Charity Baptist Church and enjoyed listening to country and gospel music and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include four children, Fredia Kay Melton (Doug), Shirl Davis Darnell (Julia) and Danny Dean Darnell of Columbia and Douglas Ray Darnell (Rebecca) of Russell Springs; 13 grandchildren, Dayna Parnell (Mark), Christopher Darnell (Jennie Snider), Ashley Neat (Jason), LaShonda Darnell, Glen Wells (Amy), Anthony Darnell (Shanna), Adam Darnell (Karen), Tonya Roy (Dennis), Talitha Cravens (Phillip), Jeremy Darnell (Kisha), Brian Johnson, Bridgett Mouser (Joey) and Sonya Melton Burton; 31 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; three siblings, Molten Claywell (Betty) of Fredericksburg, Ind., Calvin Claywell (Emma) of Pennsylvania and Edith Hadley (Elbert) of Columbia; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Sherman Dale Darnell; three great-grandchildren, Gavin Neat, MaKayla Cravens and Mia Darnell; a daughter-in-law, Pat Darnell; and two siblings, Floyd Claywell and Rebecca Grant.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Bro. David Karnes officiating and burial in Fudge Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chris Darnell, Anthony Darnell, Adam Darnell, Jeremy Darnell, Phillip Cravens and Dennis Roy.

Honorary pallbearers were her remaining grandchildren.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.