Cathy Conover

Cathy Ann Conover, 75, of Columbia, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

She was born February 22, 1944 in Clinton County to the late Fred Johnson & the late Bertha Thurman Johnson York. She was raised by the late Richard & Ada Lee Guffey of the Bryan community. Besides both sets of parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Johnson.

Cathy was the wife of Rev. Gene Conover, pastor of the Columbia Church of God, where they have served for 44 years. She pioneered the Women’s Ministries, Girl’s Club and the Children’s Church program.

Besides her husband of 62 years, Rev. Gene Conover of Columbia, she is survived by:

Three sons – Larry (Pat) Conover, Gary (Janice) Conover & Jon (Peggy) Conover all of Columbia

Three daughters – Teresa (David) Thompson of Georgetown, Pam (Stacey) Popplewell of Russell Springs & Rebecca Conover of Columbia

One brother – Steve (Jennifer) Johnson of Albany

Two sisters – Genevieve McClain of Indianapolis & Faye Johnson of Somerset

She is also survived by 14 grandchildren & a host great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a special granddaughter & caregiver, Darika Jo Conover.

Funeral Service – Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with the service conducted by her loving family

Burial to follow in Freedom Church Cemetery

Casket Bearers – Jared Conover, Koh Kraner, Kory Kraner, Brandon Wood, Jon Fear & William Sneed

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

