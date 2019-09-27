Celystine Baker, 73, of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Breeding, KY she was the daughter of the late Porter and Sophie Furkin Stotts and wife of the late Lawrence Odell Baker.

Mrs. Baker was a member of the Wells Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, a former employee of Oshkosh in Columbia and caretaker for her husband Odell for many years before he preceded her in 2017. She loved flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include three children Pam Burris (Justin) of Greensburg, KY, Cathy Moss (Reed) of Columbia, KY and Steven Baker (Gina) of Columbia; four grandchildren Ryan Burris, Jordan Moss, Erin Whitlock and Keisha Bryant; four great grandchildren Ellison Burris, Callan Burris, Owen Whitlock and Sophie Bryant; a brother Todd Stotts (Linda) of Breeding, KY and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two grandchildren Britney Burris and Joshua Moss; two brothers Bobby and Porter Stotts Jr. and a sister Minnie Marie Stotts.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Fudge Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 3:00-8:00pm at the funeral home and continue on Sunday morning until time for the service.

Bro. Doug Copas and Bro. Charles Dulin will be officiating and pallbearers will be Ryan Burris, Jordan Moss, Ben Whitlock, Michael Bryant, Barry Stotts and Byron Rodgers.