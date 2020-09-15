Chamber director clarifies holiday cancellations

FROM CHAMBER DIRECTOR ELLEN ZORNES:

Treats on the Town cancelled, not Halloween…

The Columbia-Adair Chamber of Commerce is not canceling Halloween, just the Chamber event, Treats on the Town.

Announcements will be coming from the City later about Halloween 2020 Trick or Treating.

Please allow me to clarify concerning Treats on the Town. We had received a message or two from businesses about how much candy to buy for Treats on the Town. I didn’t want anyone or any business to be stuck with candy for 1200 – 1300 kids if it did get cancelled. If you will recall, there are times at Treats on the Town that the crowd is standing still for quite some time. Halloween is not cancelled, just our event of Treats on the Town. Nor have we cancelled Christmas, just the parade and Christmas Carnival because LWC students are going home at Thanksgiving and won’t have students to run it.

Misinformation is abounding…just trying to clarify. Thanks!

s/Ellen Zornes

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE

September 13, 2020

With the safety of our community as top priority, the Columbia-Adair Chamber of Commerce is cancelling Treats on the Town this Halloween, Christmas in Columbia of the Christmas Carnival at LWC (also students will not be on Campus that day so could not have the Carnival) and the Christmas Parade. These are events where many people are in very close proximity for quite some time and could not adhere to CDC Guidelines for health safety. Next year we hope to be back to normal and to have these activities again. However, our retail stores will be open that Saturday and we encourage you to shop in person and/or online including FB, with our local businesses.

Please Shop Local this Christmas Season as our local retailers have much to offer our community including one of a kind items. We have many wonderful retailers right here at home. Shopping here saves mileage and gas for your vehicle, saves travel time and remember every dollar spent locally increases in value three fold for our community. And, with every purchase from a participating Chamber of Commerce business member between November 2 and December 19, you can be entered in our Shop Local drawing for your chance to win a $100 cash prize!