Chamber is asking for participants of squarecrows

FROM THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: The Columbia-Adair County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce it’s time for the return of the Squarecrows!

To reserve you Squarespot please register your Squarecrow with the Chamber by calling 270-384-6020 or stop by the Chamber office, 201 Burkesville Street, 9 am-3 pm, weekdays except Mondays.

This year prizes will again be awarded but will be cute wooden plaques for first-third places as well as the always popular People’s Choice Award with voting that will take place at the Retired Teachers Booth during Downtown Days, Friday & Saturday, October 11 & 12. Don’t miss all the fun. Can’t wait to see the Squarecrows!

– Ellen Zornes, Executive Director, Columbia/Adair County Chamber of Commerce.