Chamber members get Narcan training at Tuesday’s meeting

Two very different yet important topics were discussed Tuesday at the November Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Rhonda Akin, nurse supervisor at the Adair County Health Department, gave Narcan administration training to all attendees of the meeting so they can be prepared should they encounter someone who has overdosed on opioids.

Several people at the meeting chose to take the offered free prescriptions for a box of Narcan.

Akin offers free Narcan administration training at the health department every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Contact Akin at the health department at 270-384-2286 to find out more about Narcan and training.

Misty May was with Akin at the meeting and spoke about how she wouldn’t be here today without Narcan, which she was given at the ER many years ago during her substance abuse.

May also educated the crowd on the grant-funded outreach Rural Health Opioid Program.

May is a case manager for RHOP and explained that the mission of RHOP is to improve quality of life for individuals at risk for opioid abuse or who already abuse opioids by building a foundation for clients to remain sober and reach their potential through a holistic approach.

“We go into the jails and we kind of plant seeds of hope,” said May.

RHOP offers case management services and referrals for a variety of necessary aspects of sobriety, such as treatment, support groups, mental health services, parenting education, job training, etc. to those who are at risk or are actively using drugs who live in the Lake Cumberland area.

For more information, call RHOP at 1-800-928-4416 ext. 2285 or visit www.lcdhd.org.

Following Akin and May, Luke King, director of constituent services for U.S. Rep. James Comer’s Tompkinsville office, spoke about the many ways that Comer and his employees can assist citizens of Adair County.

He started explaining by asking with a show of hands who has dealt with Veterans Affairs, Veterans Compensation, Social Security or IRS with tax refunds.

The whole room raised their hands and proved his point that their office can be of assistance to everyone in Adair County.

“We are the individuals that help facilitate when there are problems with your case through the federal government. There is no reason in the world for you all to sit down and try to figure out the ins and outs of every agency in the federal government. You have a resource in Congressman Comer for just that,” said King.

Their services go beyond just these agencies, and if they cannot correct a problem themselves, they can point callers to other agencies or departments that can help them.

Reach Rep. Comer’s Tompkinsville office at 200 N. Main St., Ste. F, Tompkinsville and by phone at 270-487-9509 or 1-800-328-5629.

By Anna Buckman

anna@adairvoice.com