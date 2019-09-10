Charles Edward Hughes, 82, formerly of Adair County, died September 1, 2019 at Miami Valley North Hospital in Dayton, Ohio
He was born August 30, 1927, in Adair County, to the late William and Bessie Curry Hughes
Survivors include:
One daughter – Charlett Hughes-Phipps of Fairfield, Ohio
One son – Charles Edward Hughes, Jr. of Campbellsville
Two step-sons – Scott & Stanford Flint both of Dayton, Ohio
Three sisters – Joyce Bradshaw, Ruth Ann Smith and Geraldine Miller all of Columbia
Two brothers – Kenny and Glen “Dagwood” Hughes both of Columbia
Two grandchildren, Erin Hughes & Makala Miller, one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends
He was preceded in death by three siblings, Thomas Eugene “Dukie” Hughes, Danny Hughes and Brenda Hughes
Graveside service – Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Sammy Hughes officiating
Burial to follow
There will be no visitation at the funeral home
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements