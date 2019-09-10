Charles Edward Hughes, 82, formerly of Adair County, died September 1, 2019 at Miami Valley North Hospital in Dayton, Ohio

He was born August 30, 1927, in Adair County, to the late William and Bessie Curry Hughes

Survivors include:

One daughter – Charlett Hughes-Phipps of Fairfield, Ohio

One son – Charles Edward Hughes, Jr. of Campbellsville

Two step-sons – Scott & Stanford Flint both of Dayton, Ohio

Three sisters – Joyce Bradshaw, Ruth Ann Smith and Geraldine Miller all of Columbia

Two brothers – Kenny and Glen “Dagwood” Hughes both of Columbia

Two grandchildren, Erin Hughes & Makala Miller, one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends

He was preceded in death by three siblings, Thomas Eugene “Dukie” Hughes, Danny Hughes and Brenda Hughes

Graveside service – Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Sammy Hughes officiating

Burial to follow

There will be no visitation at the funeral home

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

