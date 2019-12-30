Charles Edwin Grider, 72, of Lexington, KY died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at UK Medical Center in Lexington. Born September 20, 1947 in Russell County he was the son of the late Julius and Olive McBeath Grider.

He was a former Millwright in Lexington, KY.

Survivors include a sister, Nancy Grider; two brothers, Roger Grider and Ronald Grider; a sister-in-law, Rose Lynn Stacey Grider and a niece and nephew, Melissa Grider and Christopher Grider.

Graveside services will be 10:00am CST Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Russell County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 4:00-7:00pm CST at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.