Charles Glenn Coomer, 81, of Columbia, KY died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. He was born on May 30, 1941 in Adair County, KY to the late Herbert Jerome and Gladys Munday Coomer.

Glenn attended the United House of Prayer Church and enjoyed being outdoors, vegetable gardening and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Annette Yarberry Coomer of Columbia, KY; son Eric Coomer of Columbia, KY; grandson Ethan Sampson Coomer of Columbia, KY; six siblings Selby Coomer (Shirley) of Mayfield, KY, Dalton Coomer, Darrell Coomer (Connie), Gary Coomer (Virginia), Loy Coomer (Rita) and Carolyn Coomer all of Columbia and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers Woodson, Maxie, John Wayne, Larry and Alton Coomer and a sister-in-law Faye Coomer.

Funeral services were Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery.

Bro. Don Taylor officiated and pallbearers were Jamie Yarberry, Anthony Shirley, Dexter Coomer, Cy Yarberry, Steve Wilcoxson and Jagger Shirley.