Charles Green

Charles Henry Green, 85, of Columbia, KY died Monday, July 20, 2020 at his residence. Born in the Gadberry community of Adair County he was the son of the late Walter and Daisy Gadberry Green.

Mr. Green was a member of the Worldwide Church of God, a veteran of the U. S. Army and VFW Post 6097. He was a self-taught musician, playing many instruments and he enjoyed bird hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years Alma Long Green; a daughter Sherry Parnell (Mike) of Columbia; a granddaughter Benisha Parnell of Columbia; two grandchildren Chandler Wilson and Alyssa Wilson both of Columbia; three brothers Darrell “Buddy” Green and Allen Green (Patty) both of Columbia and Walter Floyd Green (Beannie) of Glasgow; a sister Reda Faye Dykes of Louisville, KY and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Full military honors will be provided by VFW Post 6097. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00pm and will continue on Wednesday morning until time for the service at the funeral home.

For the health and respect for the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.