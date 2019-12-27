Charles Sparks

Charles Weeden Sparks, 89, of Columbia, KY died Monday, December 23, 2019 at T. J Health Columbia. Born in Gradyville, KY he was the son of the late Charles Arbie and Josie Dee Roach Sparks.

Mr. Sparks was a member of the Columbia Christian Church, member of Men for Christ and a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in the U. S. Air Force. He was a former Fire Chief for the Columbia/Adair Co. Fire Department, enjoyed making canes and having coffee talk with all the guys at McDonalds.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Helen Hancock Sparks of Columbia; a daughter-in-law Tammy Akin Sparks of Columbia; a grandson Charles Trent Sparks (Fiancée Kayla Wood) of Columbia; two nieces Diana Hart (Randy) of Elizabethtown, KY and Helen Henson of Texas; two nephews Bill Henson of Columbia and Paul Mitchell Henson of Indiana and several cousin, friends and other relatives.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Charles Victor Sparks; a sister Mary Magalene Sparks Henson and two brothers Jimmy and W. L. Sparks.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Haven Hill Cemetery with full Military Honors presented by VFW Post 6097. Visitation will be after 8:00am Thursday at the funeral home.

Bro. John Davis and Bro. Paul Patton will be officiating and pallbearers will be Joseph Flowers, Joe Hare, John Ballou, Will Myers, Toby Young and Ben Ballou.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children 520 W. Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202 or Hosparus of Green River @ P.O. Box 4134 Campbellsville, KY 42719-9700.