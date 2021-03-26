Charles Stephen Hadley, 55, of Russell Springs, died Friday, March 26, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset. He was born in Columbia, on Sept. 18, 1955 to the late William Snow and Mina Mae Thomas Hadley.

Survivors include two siblings Shirley Burton (Garnet) of Russell Springs, and Sheldon Hadley (Ginger) of Jamestown, and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hadley chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.